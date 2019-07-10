Moment Plans to Launch an Anamorphic Lens for DJI Drones

Moment is expanding its line of add-on camera lenses beyond smartphones for the first time, with plans to launch an anamorphic lens for DJI drones.

One year ago, Moment launched an anamorphic lens for smartphones. Now, the corporate is bringing a rectangular lens to drones. The brand new Moment Airlineup contains an anamorphic lens for the DJI Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom, plus new filters and a smartphone case that is thin enough to fit in your drone controller.

Like different anamorphic lenses, the Moment Air lens has a horizontal curve, which successfully squeezes extra of the scene on the sensor and presents wide-angle shots without sacrificing compression. Based on the company, Moment Air offers “juicy horizontal flares, true black bars, and that buttery cinematic look.” The lens and filters have been built to be extremely gentle, and the team designed a mounting system that will not impede the drone’s flight.

Like its other products, the company is launching Moment Air on Kickstarter, and it is already higher than half-solution to its $100,000 goal. Usually, the Drone Anamorphic Lens will value you $300. The filters are $120, and the phone case is $30. After all, Kickstarter supporters will obtain a reduction on every item. Moment hopes to ship the brand new merchandise by the end of November, however, says it is doing all the things it might probably to have them ready sooner.

Nonetheless, in a world, the place drone footage is increasingly widespread, and all appears about the same, Moment thinks its anamorphic providing will win over many filmmakers who need to stand out. It additionally seems that Moment can be one of the only companies — if not the only firm — to offer clip-on lenses for DJI drones.