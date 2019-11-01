Monoethylene Glycol Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

Global “Monoethylene Glycol Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Monoethylene Glycol market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

SABIC

MEGlobal

Shell

Dowdupont

Reliance Industries

BASF

PTTGC

Sibur

Lotte Chemical

Eastman

Exxonmobil

LG Chem

About Monoethylene Glycol Market:

Monoethylene Glycol is an organic compound. It is an odorless, colorless, sweet-tasting, viscous liquid.

In 2019, the market size of Monoethylene Glycol is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Monoethylene Glycol. This report studies the global market size of Monoethylene Glycol, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Monoethylene Glycol production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Report Segment by Types:

Fiber

PET

Antifreeze & Coolant

Film Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Report Segmented by Application:

Textiles

Packaging

Automotive

Chemical processing