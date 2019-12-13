Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Global “Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Mosquito Repellent Bracelets market size.

About Mosquito Repellent Bracelets:

The mosquito repellent bracelet is a very popular product for outdoor protection such as camping, jogging, fishing, gardening, etc. and especially for kids because they are fun. Different repellents are used in bracelets, generally they are made from a natural mosquito repellent such as citronella oil, lemon eucalyptus oil, geraniol oil and other natural perfumes. In this report, there are three type Mosquito Repellent Bracelets are counted including Natural Mosquito Repellent Wristband, Chemical Mosquito Repellent Wristband and Electric Repellent Watch.

Top Key Players of Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market:

Parakito

Runben

Shanghai Windtalk Leisure

Kinven

babygo

Bugslock

Major Types covered in the Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market report are:

Electric Repellent Watch

Natural Mosquito Repellent Wristband

Chemical Mosquito Repellent Wristband Major Applications covered in the Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market report are:

Children

Adult Scope of Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Market:

On the basis of product type, the Natural Mosquito Repellent Wristband segment is projected to account for the largest revenue market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 91.78 % market share in 2017.

In the applications, the Adult segment was estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 76.48% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.

The worldwide market for Mosquito Repellent Bracelets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Mosquito Repellent Bracelets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.