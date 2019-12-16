Mosquito Repellent Candle Market Size 2020– Outlook Growths, Global Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method and Forecast 2024

Mosquito repellent candles are mainly used for outdoor purposes such as outdoor camping. Mosquito repellent candles emit less smoke and dirt compared to mosquito coils. .

Mosquito Repellent Candle Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Gies-Kerzen GmbH

Yankee Candle Company

Diversam Comaral

Biosensory Inc.

Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery Group

Coghlanâs Ltd

Bite Lite LLC and many more. Mosquito Repellent Candle Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Mosquito Repellent Candle Market can be Split into:

Citronella Oil

Eucalyptus Oil

Andiroba Oil

Basil Oil

Others. By Applications, the Mosquito Repellent Candle Market can be Split into:

Home Use