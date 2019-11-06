Motion Capture Camera Market Overview, Raw Materials Analysis, Market Drivers and Opportunities

Industry Research Co. expert analysis report titled “Global Motion Capture Camera Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with extraordinary abstract. This analysis report summaries Motion Capture Camera introduction, analysis by type, application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

Motion capture (sometimes referred as mo-cap or mocap, for short) is the process of recording the movement of objects or people. It is used in military, entertainment, sports, medical applications, and for validation of computer vision and robotics. In filmmaking and video game development, it refers to recording actions of human actors, and using that information to animate digital character models in 2D or 3D computer animation.When it includes face and fingers or captures subtle expressions, it is often referred to as performance capture. In many fields, motion capture is sometimes called motion tracking, but in filmmaking and games, motion tracking usually refers more to match moving.

VICON Motion

Motion Analysis Corporation

Qualisys AB

Northern Digita

Xsens Technologyes

Optitrack

Codamotion

Synertial

Phasespace Inc

Phoenis Technologies

Phoenis Technologies

Noraxon USA.

Optical-type

Inertial-type

Other Motion Capture Camera Market Segments by Application:

Education

Life Sciences

Entertainment

The worldwide market for Motion Capture Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.