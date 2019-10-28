Motion Sickness Treatment Market by Product Type, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Size by 2025

About Motion Sickness Treatment Market:

Motion sickness is a condition experienced by patient caused due to difference between the visually perceived motion and vestibular systems senses of movement. Motion sickness is characterized by a set of symptoms such as nausea, fatigue, and dizziness. Motion sickness is a common condition experienced by around 50% to 60% of the general global population. It is more common in children and elderly. Various prescription and over the counter (OTC) drugs and products are available for treat motion sickness. In 2018, the global Motion Sickness Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

The following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

GlaxoSmithKline

Perrigo Company

Prestige Brands

WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation

Caleb Pharmaceuticals

Myungmoon Pharm

Baxter International

Reliefband Technologies

Motion Sickness Treatment Market by Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Other Motion Sickness Treatment Market by Types:

Anticholinergic

Antihistamines