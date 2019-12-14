Motionless Mixers Market 2019 Analysis and Forecast To 2025 By Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

A motionless mixers (also known as static mixers) is a device, usually metal or plastic, that is fixed in a pipe or tube. As the fluid flows through this section, it is continuously divided, reorientated, sheared, and stretched by the helical right- and left-hand elements producing new interfacial elements that are subsequently recom- bined. Through the action of the static mixer, fluid at the center of the flow field can be directed towards the walls, while material at the walls is sent to the center. This produces a distributive mixing of the fluid components in a radial direction. It can produce a homogeneous blend of dispersion in laminar, transitional or turbulent flow within a very short pipe length. It is widely used in the process industry for a large variety of mixing applications.

Sulzer

Koflo Corporation

Statiflo

Komax Systems

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Fluitec

MVV SRL

StaMixCo

BTmix

Noritake Co.

Ltd.

PRIMIX

Westfall Manufacturing

ROSS

Verder International

OMORIS

Agitec

Admix

YNT Petrochemical Machinery Equipment

Water and Wastewater

Oil, Gas and Petrochemical

Chemical Process

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Metal Motionless Mixers

Plastic Motionless Mixers