Motionless Mixers Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

Global “Motionless Mixers Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Motionless Mixers market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Motionless Mixers industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Sulzer

Koflo Corporation

Statiflo

Komax Systems

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Fluitec

MVV SRL

StaMixCo

BTmix

Noritake Co.

Ltd.

PRIMIX

Westfall Manufacturing

ROSS

Verder International

OMORIS

Agitec

Admix

A motionless mixers (also known as static mixers) is a device, usually metal or plastic, that is fixed in a pipe or tube. As the fluid flows through this section, it is continuously divided, reorientated, sheared, and stretched by the helical right- and left-hand elements producing new interfacial elements that are subsequently recom- bined. Through the action of the static mixer, fluid at the center of the flow field can be directed towards the walls, while material at the walls is sent to the center. This produces a distributive mixing of the fluid components in a radial direction. It can produce a homogeneous blend of dispersion in laminar, transitional or turbulent flow within a very short pipe length. It is widely used in the process industry for a large variety of mixing applications.

Water and Wastewater

Oil, Gas and Petrochemical

Chemical Process

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others Motionless Mixers Market by Types:

Metal Motionless Mixers

Plastic Motionless Mixers