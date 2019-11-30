Motor for Robots Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Global “Motor for Robots Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Motor for Robots Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Motor for Robots:

Actuators are like the “muscles” of a robot, the parts which convert stored energy into movement. By far the most important actuators are electric motors that spin a wheel or gear that control industrial robots in factories or serving people in households and public.

Motor for Robots Market Manufactures:

Simens

Beckhoff Automation

Panasonic

Fanuc

Yaskawa

Lenze

ABB

Nidec

Maxon Motor

SAMSR Motor

SL Montevideo Technology

Anaheim Automation

INVT

HNC

STEP

Inovance

Estun Robotics

Longs Motor

Leadshine

DELTA

FinePower

Major Classification:

Continuous DC

Stepper

Servo Major Applications:

Industrial

Industrial

Service The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

With regards to the world economy of 2015, recovery of US and China economy is expected to be more powerful, the European economy will continue to be stuck in slump, and growth of the Japanese economy and other emerging economies will be decelerated. Thus the world economy as a whole will show mild growth in 2015. Because of the strong demand for industry robots and service robots, Motor for robot industry has good development prospect.

According to IFR World Robotics 2015 reported, for the global robotics industry, robotics turnover is about 32 billion USD in 2014, and more than 50 institutes participated in robotics R&D and manufacturing activities. As a result, robotics industry provides lots of opportunities to Motor for Robots industry. Based on the fact that many countries have introduced new policies for the industry, for example, China has launched robotics industry âthe Thirteenth Five-Year Planâ for the market. While for the high obstacles of technology, Japan and Europe have obvious advantages in Motor for Robots industry. In 2012, for the Motor for industrial robots, Japan took up about 45% market share, Europe and US took about 30% market share, Taiwan and Korea took up about 10% market share.

For the suppliers of Motor for industrial robots, ABB, Fanuc, Yaskawa and KUKA (Siemens) are the 4 leading Motor manufacturers. Large percent of global Motor for industrial robots market share was occupied by the four companies.

We tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Motor for Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.9% over the next five years, will reach 19300 million US$ in 2024, from 5330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.