Motor for Robots Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

By Joann Wilson on November 30, 2019

Motor for Robots

Global “Motor for Robots Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Motor for Robots Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Motor for Robots:

Actuators are like the “muscles” of a robot, the parts which convert stored energy into movement. By far the most important actuators are electric motors that spin a wheel or gear that control industrial robots in factories or serving people in households and public.

Motor for Robots Market Manufactures: 

  • Simens
  • Beckhoff Automation
  • Panasonic
  • Fanuc
  • Yaskawa
  • Lenze
  • ABB
  • Nidec
  • Maxon Motor
  • SAMSR Motor
  • SL Montevideo Technology
  • Anaheim Automation
  • INVT
  • HNC
  • STEP
  • Inovance
  • Estun Robotics
  • Longs Motor
  • Leadshine
  • DELTA
  • FinePower

  • Major Classification:

  • Continuous DC
  • Stepper
  • Servo

    Major Applications:

  • Industrial
  • Service

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • With regards to the world economy of 2015, recovery of US and China economy is expected to be more powerful, the European economy will continue to be stuck in slump, and growth of the Japanese economy and other emerging economies will be decelerated. Thus the world economy as a whole will show mild growth in 2015. Because of the strong demand for industry robots and service robots, Motor for robot industry has good development prospect.
  • According to IFR World Robotics 2015 reported, for the global robotics industry, robotics turnover is about 32 billion USD in 2014, and more than 50 institutes participated in robotics R&D and manufacturing activities. As a result, robotics industry provides lots of opportunities to Motor for Robots industry. Based on the fact that many countries have introduced new policies for the industry, for example, China has launched robotics industry âthe Thirteenth Five-Year Planâ for the market. While for the high obstacles of technology, Japan and Europe have obvious advantages in Motor for Robots industry. In 2012, for the Motor for industrial robots, Japan took up about 45% market share, Europe and US took about 30% market share, Taiwan and Korea took up about 10% market share.
  • For the suppliers of Motor for industrial robots, ABB, Fanuc, Yaskawa and KUKA (Siemens) are the 4 leading Motor manufacturers. Large percent of global Motor for industrial robots market share was occupied by the four companies.
  • We tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Motor for Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.9% over the next five years, will reach 19300 million US$ in 2024, from 5330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Motor for Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Motor for Robots product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Motor for Robots, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Motor for Robots in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Motor for Robots competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Motor for Robots breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Motor for Robots market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Motor for Robots sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 136

    TOC of Global Motor for Robots Market

    1 Motor for Robots Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Motor for Robots by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Motor for Robots Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Motor for Robots Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Motor for Robots Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Motor for Robots Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Motor for Robots Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Motor for Robots Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Motor for Robots Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Motor for Robots Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

