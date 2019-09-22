Motorcycle Gear Market 2019 Market Demand, Share, Global Trend, Business Growth, Top Key Players, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2025

Global “Motorcycle Gear Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Motorcycle Gear market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14159919

Know About Motorcycle Gear Market:

In motorcycling, riders wear specialized clothing, safety gear, and miscellaneous equipment. Typically, motorcycle riding gear serves more than one purpose, including crash and weather protection, increased visibility, style or identification, stowing cargo, and accommodating communications devices.

Motorcycle has proven to be a very popular transportation motor vehicle among the middle class consumers especially in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific. In 2017, the motorcycle market increased by 4%, ending the downward trend since 2012. Thanks to the development of motorcycle industry, in 2017, the global motorcycle gear market is about 2.87 billion USD, with actual sales of 87.82 million units.

In the last several years, India motorcycle market enjoyed the fastest growth rate, becoming the largest market in 2015. On the same time, India motorcycle gear especially for Helmet market enjoyed a fast growing in the past several years. Today, China, India and Southeast Asia have been the largest 3 suppliers of motorcycle gear; represent more than 73% market in 2017.

As the motorcycle market focus transferring to the developing regions like India and Southeast Asia, the market share of entrance door products is larger and larger. The average price of motorcycle gear is in decreasing trend from 34.7 USD/Unit in 2013 to 32.6 USD/Unit in 2017.

The global Motorcycle Gear market is valued at 2870 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2940 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Motorcycle Gear market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Motorcycle Gear Market:

Bell

Schuberth

Fox Racing

Shoei

AlpineStar

Dainese

HJC

Shark

Arai

Nolan

Studds

YOHE

LAZER

PT Tarakusuma Indah

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

Kido Sport

OGK Kabuto

Rev’it

Belstaff

Hehui Group

Airoh

Pengcheng Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Zhejiang Jixiang

Scoyco

Safety Helmets MFG For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14159919 Regions Covered in the Motorcycle Gear Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Consumer Goods Market by Applications:

Men

Women Consumer Goods Market by Types:

Jacket

Glove

Pants