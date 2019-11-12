 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Mountain Bicycles Market 2024: End Users, Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

By Joann Wilson on November 12, 2019

Mountain Bicycles

Global “Mountain Bicycles Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Mountain Bicycles in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Mountain Bicycles Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Giant
  • Trek
  • Specialized
  • Cannondale
  • Santa Cruz
  • Company six
  • Scott
  • Yeti
  • Merida
  • Kona
  • Rocky Mountain Bicycles
  • XDS

    The report provides a basic overview of the Mountain Bicycles industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Mountain Bicycles Market Types:

  • Rigid
  • Hardtail
  • Softail
  • Full Suspension

    Mountain Bicycles Market Applications:

  • Household
  • Commercial

    Finally, the Mountain Bicycles market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Mountain Bicycles market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global Mountain Bicycles sales is estimated to reach about 15597 K Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to reach 19580 K Units in 2022. Overall, the Mountain Bicycles products performance is positive with the current environment status.
  • Currently, there are many players in Mountain Bicycles market. The main market players internationally are Giant, Trek, Specialized, Cannondale, Santa Cruz, GT Bicycles, Scott, Yeti, Merida, Kona, Rocky Mountain Bicycles, XDS and etc. Brands like Giant, Trek, Specialized and Merida, XDS are also playing important roles in Mountain Bicycles industry. The competition will be more intense in the following years.
  • China (including Taiwan) is the biggest production areas for Mountain Bicycles, taking about 83.21% market share in 2016 (based on output volume), Europe followed the second, with about 8.44% market share. In Consumption market, sales of Mountain Bicycles in Europe will increase to be 5601 K Units in 2017 from 4490 K Units in 2012, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. North America ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 5127 K Units and 34.47% in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Mountain Bicycles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 6840 million US$ in 2024, from 5070 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Mountain Bicycles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 119

