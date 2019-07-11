Mozilla Is Making Easier to Choose Firefox Add-Ons in New Updates

Mozilla is making it easier to choose the most effective Firefox add-ons from a sea of extensions you’d often need to wade through. The most recent version of Firefox for desktop now comes with a listing of recommended extensions, which have been chosen based mostly on their security, usability, and usefulness. You will discover the curated checklist within the Get Add-ons web page throughout the Firefox Add-ons Manager. Mozilla has additionally added a characteristic that permits you to report any dangerous extension you come throughout directly via the Add-ons Manager itself.

Along with its efforts to make the Firefox add-ons ecosystem safer, Mozilla is making the Firefox Reader View darkish mode even darker, as correctly. The mode used to cowl the textual content space solely, altering a web page’s background to black to make studying at the hours of darkness simpler on the eyes. However, now the mode covers all of the sections of the web page you are on, together with the sidebars and the toolbar.

Mozilla has additionally updated Firefox for iOS with a new Not too long ago Bookmarked part and the power to edit bookmarks, providing you with a solution to reorder and rename them and even to alter their URLs. One other new characteristic lets you specify the websites you always wish to open in desktop mode — the browser will also affirm that you are on desktop view with a badge, so you do not have to grapple with any web site’s subpar cellular variations.