MRI Contrast Agents Market Segmentation and Global Analysis 2019: Progresses, Latest Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Global “MRI Contrast Agents Market” 2019-2024 Research Report on the MRI Contrast Agents Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global MRI Contrast Agents market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

MRI contrast agents are contrast agents used to improve the visibility of internal body structures in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The most commonly used compounds for contrast enhancement are gadolinium-based. Such MRI contrast agents shorten the relaxation times of nuclei within body tissues following oral or intravenous administration..

MRI Contrast Agents Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Bayer

Bracco Imaging

Guerbet Group

Hengrui Medicine

Lantheus

YRPG

BeiLu Pharma and many more. MRI Contrast Agents Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the MRI Contrast Agents Market can be Split into:

Extracellular Fluid Agents

Blood Pool Agents

Hepatobiliary (Liver) Agents. By Applications, the MRI Contrast Agents Market can be Split into:

Hospitals