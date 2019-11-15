MRI Magnets Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2024

Global “MRI Magnets Market” report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

About MRI Magnets

The biggest and most important component of an MRI system is the magnet.The strength of a magnet in an MRI system is rated using a unit of measure known as a tesla. Another unit of measure commonly used with magnets is the gauss (1 tesla = 10,000 gauss). The magnets in use today in MRI systems create a magnetic field of 0.5-tesla to 2.0-tesla, or 5,000 to 20,000 gauss.Most MRI systems use a superconducting magnet, which consists of many coils or windings of wire through which a current of electricity is passed, creating a magnetic field of up to 2.0 tesla. Maintaining such a large magnetic field requires a good deal of energy, which is accomplished by superconductivity, or reducing the resistance in the wires to almost zero.

MRI Magnets Market Key Players:

Bruker

Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc. (JASTEC)

Mitsubishi Electric

MR Solutions

ASG Superconductors SpA

Tesla Engineering Ltd

Ankey Magnetic Technologies Corporation

Weifang Xinli Superconducting Technology Co.,Ltd

Global MRI Magnets market is a growing market into the different sector at present years. The MRI Magnets has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. With thorough market segment in terms of different Countries, this report divides the market into a few key countries, with sales (consumption), revenue, market share, and growth rate of the market in these countries over the forecast period 2019-2024.

1.5T

3.0T

Others MRI Magnets Applications:

Hospitals

Research Institutes