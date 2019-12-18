Mudline Suspension Systems (MLSS) Market 2019 by Size, Company, Product Introduction,Products Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2025

A casing suspension system that allows a well to be drilled using a surface BOP, surface wellhead and surface drilling equipment. The mudline suspension equipment provides for individual casing hangers to be installed with each casing string that interconnects with each other at a preset point below the mudline. The mudline suspension casing hangers do not provide a pressure barrier. After the well is drilled and cemented, these casing hangers allow for the removal of the casing string between the casing hanger and the surface wellhead. After these strings are removed, a cap can be placed over each casing string, isolating each casing string and the annular space between it and the previously capped casing string inside, at the casing hanger interface.

Dril-Quip

Nustar Technologies

Plexus Ocean Systems Ltd.

Reel Power Oil & Gas

Schlumberger Limited

The Weir Group

Turcomp

WEB Nordeste Company

WEFIC Ocean Technologies

Regions Covered in the Mudline Suspension Systems (MLSS) Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

