Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market Report 2019: Evaluation by Region, Competitive Strategies, Manufacturers, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

By Joann Wilson on October 12, 2019

Multi-family/HOA

The report shows positive growth in “Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants. Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software is the Property Management Software used in Multi-family and HOA (Homeowners Associations) field.

Some top manufacturers in Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market: –

  • Yardi Systems
  • RealPage
  • Entrata
  • MRI Software
  • CoreLogic and many more

    Scope of Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Report:

  • On the basis of type, the Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software market is segmented into On-Premise Type and Cloud-Based Type. The Cloud-Based PMS segment is expected to grow faster in the future.
  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.
  • The global Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market is valued at 800 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

    Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • On-Premise Type
  • Cloud-Based Type

    Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Rental Properties
  • Homeowners Associations

    Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software, with sales, revenue, and price of Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market players.

    Joann Wilson
