Multi-Service Business Gateways Market Size | Rapid Growth, Market Competition Outlook and Future Scope 2025

Global “Multi-Service Business Gateways Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Multi-Service Business Gateways Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

ADTRAN

AudioCodes

Cisco Systems

Fortinet

LSI Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Freescale Semiconductor

Allied Telesis

Avaya

Edgewater Networks

Nuera Communications Request a Sample Copy of the Report – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14197783 Know About Multi-Service Business Gateways Market: A multi-service business gateway is a device that integrates multiple network data and voice communication tasks into a single device. The multi-service business gateway solution combines crucial functions such as VoIP (voice over internet protocol), routing and security of firewall, virtual private networking and intrusion prevention into a single fault tolerant platform. It also involves functionality related to filtering and email-server, storage and wireless networking.

Among all the regional markets, Europe is dominating the global multi-service business gateway market owing to the increased adoption of these devices in countries such as France, Germany, UK and Italy. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth due to increasing industrialization, international business expansion and rising enterprise mobility in emerging economies such as India and China. In addition, benefits such as low cost and reduced initial cost are increasing the demand for hosted multi-service business gateway services in this region.

In 2018, the global Multi-Service Business Gateways market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. Internet & Communication Market by Applications:

OEMs

Large Enterprises

Small Medium Enterprises Internet & Communication Market by Types:

Communication Session Threats

Network Level Threats

Media Threats