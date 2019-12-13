Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWNTs) Market Size, Development, Market Trends, Leading Manufacturers, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

The Global "Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWNTs) Market" report

This research report also highlights the emerging technologies of the Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWNTs) market.

About Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWNTs) Market: MWCNTs consist of multiple carbon nanotubes nested within one another. The number of nanotubes that are within a MWCNT can vary – from as little as 3, to over 20. At the same time the diameter of both the internal nanotube and the external most nanotube can vary – from 2nm for the innermost tube, to over 50nm for the outer wall. Just like single-walled nanotubes, they exhibit exceptional electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties. However, due to the increased number of walls, there is a higher likelihood of defects being present compared to single-walled nanotubes – resulting in reduced performances. The outer walls of MWCNTs can be modified with functional groups such as hydroxides, carboxylic acids, or amides to produce additional functionality (e.g. improved dispersability, or the ability to attach binding sites for use in biomedical applications).

MWCNTs can be produced in high quantities and are easier to purify (in comparison to single walled and double-walled nanotubes). This makes their production costs significantly lower, and is a reason for their adoption in multiple areas of scientific research. Applications of MWCNTs have been mainly focused around their use in composites where they can be used as an additive. either to: i) improve the mechanical properties of a material, or ii) to improve the electrical properties of a material. Aside from being used as additives, functionalised MWCNTs are being utilised in a variety of medical and biotechnological applications. This is due to their high biocompatibility of carbon nanotubes and the ability to attach specific proteins to functional groups.

Global Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWNTs) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWNTs).

Top manufacturers/players:

OCSiAl

Nanocyl

Arkema

Cnano Technology

Hanwha Chemical

Raymor

Klean Commodities

Thomas Swan

Kumho Petrochemical

Timesnano

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWNTs) Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWNTs) Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWNTs) Market Segment by Types:

ï¼ 90%

ï¼ 95%

ï¼ 99%

Others

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWNTs) Market Segment by Applications:

Plastic & Composites

Energy

Electronics

Biomedicine

Others

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWNTs) Market covering all important parameters.

