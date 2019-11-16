 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Multiphase Pumps Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Revenue Growth Development, Business Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Multiphase Pumps

Multiphase Pumps Market” report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Multiphase Pumps Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.

Short Details of Multiphase Pumps  Market Report – Multiphase Pumps that can handle the complete production from a well (oil, natural gas, water and sand, for example) without needing to separate or process the production stream near or at the wellhead. This reduces the cost associated with the surface facilities. Using multiphase pumps allows development of remote locations or previously uneconomical fields. Additionally, since the surface equipment, including separators, heater-treaters, dehydrators and pipes, is reduced, the impact on the environment is also reduced. Multiphase pumps can handle high gas volumes as well as the slugging and different flow regimes associated with multiphase production. Multiphase pumps include twin-screw pumps, piston pumps and helicoaxial pumps.

Global Multiphase Pumps  market competition by top manufacturers

  • ITT Bornemann
  • Leistritz
  • Sulzer
  • Flowserve
  • Colfax
  • Schlumberger
  • NOV
  • NETZSCH
  • HMS
  • SEEPEX

The Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Multiphase Pumps in the regions of North America and Middle East that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Multiphase Pumps. Increasing of oil and gas fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on oil and gas industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Multiphase Pumps will drive growth in North America and Middle East markets.

Globally, the Multiphase Pumps industry market is an oligopoly as the manufacturing technology of Multiphase Pumps is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like ITT Bornemann, Leistritz, Sulzer, Flowserve, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Multiphase Pumps and related services.

The sales of Multiphase Pumps are also related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Multiphase Pumps industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Multiphase Pumps is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Multiphase Pumps market to approach these areas. GIR analysis of the Multiphase Pumps market indicated that North America and Middle East would account for the highest sales in 2017, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Although the market competition of Multiphase Pumps is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Multiphase Pumps and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The worldwide market for Multiphase Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 450 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Multiphase Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Twin screw multiphase pumps
  • Helico-axial multiphase pumps
  • Others

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

