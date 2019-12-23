Mumps Market Size, Share 2020-2025 Pointing to Capture Largest Market Growth and Share with Developed Economies| New Report by Market Research Co.

Global Mumps Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

GlaxoSmithKline

Serum Institute of India

Merck

Sanofi

Know About Mumps Market: Mumps is a contagious disease typically affecting children and caused by the mumps virus. The characteristic of this disease is the initial onset of headache, loss of appetite, muscle aches, tiredness and fever followed by the typical swelling of one or more salivary glands.

North America is expected to lead the mumps market, owing to higher rates of vaccination coupled with the expensive cost of vaccination and treatment.

The mumps market in Asia is anticipated to register the third spot after Europe, which is expected to take second largest share in the market during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Mumps market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. Medical Care Market by Applications:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Institutional Centers Medical Care Market by Types:

Preventive Therapies