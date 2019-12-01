 Press "Enter" to skip to content

MVR Compressor Market 2019 Research Analysis by Size, Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

MVR Compressor

Global “MVR Compressor Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The MVR Compressor Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of MVR Compressor:

MVR stands for Mechanical Vapor Recompression and is an evaporator driven by mechanical energy or electricity. It is a technology by circulating utilization of secondary steam energy generated from evaporator itself. Mechanical vapor recompression uses the secondary steam which generated from evaporator and increases its pressure, temperature and enthalpy through compressor and sends it to the heating room of evaporator to be used as heat steam which the feed liquid can maintain boiling condition and the heat steam will become condensing water. Thus the primary steam which will be disposed can be used sufficiently and increases the heat efficiency, decreases energy consumption and reduces pollution.As the core component of MVR evaporator system, MVR compressor refers to the machine used for compressing vapor.

MVR Compressor Market Manufactures: 

  • PILLER
  • Howden
  • Tuthill
  • Turbovap
  • Atlas Copco
  • GEA Wiegand
  • Jiangsu Jintongling
  • ITO
  • Gardner Denver
  • SANY
  • Fuxi Machinery
  • Hanwha Techwin
  • Tiancheng
  • LEKE

    Major Classification:

  • Centrifugal Type
  • Roots Type

    Major Applications:

  • Evaporator
  • Crystallization
  • Dryer
  • Other

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • The MVR Compressor consumption volume was 2277 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 2458 Units in 2017 and 3598 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.92% from 2017 to 2022. Asia-Pacific`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (33.51%) in 2015, followed by North America and Europe.
  • At present, the manufactures of MVR Compressor are concentrated in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 34.87% in 2016. The following areas are North America and Asia-Pacific. The global leading players in this market are PILLER, Howden, Tuthill, Turbovap, Atlas Copco, etc.
  • The MVR Compressor are mainly used by Evaporator, Crystallization and Dryer. The prominent application of MVR Compressor is Evaporator.
  • The worldwide market for MVR Compressor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 360 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the MVR Compressor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe MVR Compressor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of MVR Compressor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of MVR Compressor in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the MVR Compressor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the MVR Compressor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, MVR Compressor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe MVR Compressor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 115

    TOC of Global MVR Compressor Market

    1 MVR Compressor Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of MVR Compressor by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global MVR Compressor Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global MVR Compressor Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 MVR Compressor Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 MVR Compressor Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global MVR Compressor Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 MVR Compressor Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 MVR Compressor Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global MVR Compressor Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

