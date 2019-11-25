Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market Size 2019– Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method and Forecast 2024

Global “Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market” 2019-2024 Research Report on the Mycology Immunoassays Testing Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Mycology Immunoassays Testing market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

he frequency of invasive fungal infections has dramatically increased in the recent years and has high mortality and morbidity. Accurate and early diagnosis is very important for the appropriate antifungal therapy. Conventional techniques like microbiology, radiological and histological remain the basis of diagnosis but have limited impact on clinical decision making. There is always a need to characterize fungi accurately and quickly, which can be done by mycology immunoassays test. The fungi are parasitic and saprophytic eukaryotic organisms. The diagnostic methods for fungal infections are direct examination, radiology, and fungal culture and non-culture methods..

Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Roche

Abbott

Siemens

Beckman Coulter

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

bioMÃ©rieux

ELITechGroup

MiraVista Diagnostics and many more. Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market can be Split into:

ELISA

Rapid Tests

ELISPOT

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR). By Applications, the Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market can be Split into:

Hospitals

Blood Banks