Myocardial Ischemia Industry Size, Share:2019 Market Research with Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

“Myocardial Ischemia Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.

Secondly, global Myocardial Ischemia Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Myocardial Ischemia market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

Myocardial ischemia is characterized by a specific condition, where there is an insufficient flow of blood to the heart muscle through coronary arteries. Due to a block or constriction of the arteries, the heart is not able to pump oxygenated blood, and other vital nutrients to the body efficiently and finally lead to the destruction of heart muscles. The high prevalence of coronary heart disorders, increasing cases of diabetes, and changing lifestyles are factors expected to drive the market demand over the forecast period. The development of drugs such as heparin, vorapaxar, and others could bring relief to patients from the disease. But the side-effects of these drugs could hinder market growth.

The global myocardial ischemia market is expected to reach a market value of USD 50,120.3 million by 2023 from USD 31,268.9 million in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0 % during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

In 2017, the Americas held the highest share of the market at 35.7%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 29.3% and 23.5%, respectively.

The global myocardial ischemia market is segmented into type, treatment and diagnosis, end user, and region.

By type, the myocardial ischemia market is segmented into symptomatic and asymptomatic.

On the basis of treatment and diagnosis, the global myocardial ischemia market is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis segment is further sub-segmented into imaging and stress test. The imaging segment is segmented intoelectrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram, nuclear scan, coronary angiography, and cardiac CT scan. The treatment segment is further sub-segmented into medications and surgery. The medication segment is sub-segmented into antiplatelet agents, glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitors, antithrombotic agents, beta-adrenergic blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin-receptor blockers, thrombolytics, and analgesics. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into angioplasty and stenting, coronary artery bypass surgery, and enhanced external counterpulsation.

By end user, the global myocardial ischemia market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Key Players

Taxus Cardium, ViroMed Co. Ltd, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (Janssen Global Services LLC), Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer Inc.

Study Objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global myocardial ischemia market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors that influence the global myocardial ischemia market

To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global myocardial ischemia market

Target Audience

Medical Devices Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Government Research Institutes

Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

The global myocardial ischemia market is expected to reach USD 50,120.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.00% from 2017 to 2023

On the basis of type, the asymptomatic accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 73.45% in 2017

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global myocardial ischemia market at a CAGR of 6.21% by 2023.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 6.42% by 2023

Regional Analysis

Americas

oNorth America

Ã¯âÂ§US

Ã¯âÂ§Canada

oLatin America

Europe

oGermany

oFrance

oUK

oItaly

oSpain

oRest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

oJapan

oChina

oIndia

oAustralia

oRepublic of Korea

oRest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

oMiddle East

oAfrica

