N-Butyl Acetate Industry 2019: Size, Marketing Channel, Positioning, Distributors and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

N-Butyl Acetate

Global N-Butyl Acetate Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. N-Butyl Acetate Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by N-Butyl Acetate industry.

Geographically, N-Butyl Acetate Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of N-Butyl Acetate including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in N-Butyl Acetate Market Repot:

  • OXEA
  • BASF
  • Ineos Oxide
  • DOW
  • PETRONAS
  • Eastman
  • KH Neochem
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Carbohim
  • Korea Alcohol Industrial
  • Baichuan
  • Handsome
  • Yankuang
  • Jinyinmeng
  • Sanmu
  • Chang Chun Petrochemical
  • Longtian
  • Shiny Chemical
  • Jidong Solvent

    About N-Butyl Acetate:

    N-Butyl acetate is a limpid colorless liquid with a fruity odor. It is prepared by heating and distillation of n-butyl alcohol and acetic acid, in presence of sulphuric acid which acts as a catalyst. It is generally used as a solvent, during the production of lacquers, natural gums and synthetic resins.

    N-Butyl Acetate Industry report begins with a basic N-Butyl Acetate market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    N-Butyl Acetate Market Types:

  • Superior Grade
  • First Grade
  • Qualified Grade

    N-Butyl Acetate Market Applications:

  • Paints & Coatings Industry
  • Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Perfumes & Flavor Industry
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of N-Butyl Acetate market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global N-Butyl Acetate?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in N-Butyl Acetate space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the N-Butyl Acetate?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of N-Butyl Acetate market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the N-Butyl Acetate opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of N-Butyl Acetate market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of N-Butyl Acetate market?

    Scope of Report:

  • N-Butanol and acetic acid are the main raw materials. Most manufacturers obtain raw materials by themselves.
  • N-Butyl acetate are mainly applied in paints & coatings industry, chemical & pharmaceutical industry, perfumes & flavor industry, of which paints & coatings industry occupy the largest share.
  • The world n-butyl acetate consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The growth rate will increase at a growth rate of about 4.50%. Global consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth and the main consumption region will be in China, USA, Europe and Japan.
  • In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.
  • The worldwide market for N-Butyl Acetate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 1760 million US$ in 2024, from 1690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the N-Butyl Acetate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on N-Butyl Acetate Market major leading market players in N-Butyl Acetate industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global N-Butyl Acetate Industry report also includes N-Butyl Acetate Upstream raw materials and N-Butyl Acetate downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 N-Butyl Acetate Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of N-Butyl Acetate by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global N-Butyl Acetate Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global N-Butyl Acetate Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 N-Butyl Acetate Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 N-Butyl Acetate Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global N-Butyl Acetate Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 N-Butyl Acetate Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 N-Butyl Acetate Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global N-Butyl Acetate Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

