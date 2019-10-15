 Press "Enter" to skip to content

N-Butyl Acetate Market | Recent Study Including Vendor Profiles, Latest Improvements, Emerging Opportunities and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 15, 2019

N-Butyl

Global N-Butyl Acetate Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. N-Butyl Acetate Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in N-Butyl Acetate industry. N-Butyl Acetate Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

N-Butyl acetate is a limpid colorless liquid with a fruity odor. It is prepared by heating and distillation of n-butyl alcohol and acetic acid, in presence of sulphuric acid which acts as a catalyst. It is generally used as a solvent, during the production of lacquers, natural gums and synthetic resins.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: N-Butyl Acetate market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • OXEA
  • BASF
  • Ineos Oxide
  • DOW
  • PETRONAS and many more

    Scope of N-Butyl Acetate Report:

  • N-Butanol and acetic acid are the main raw materials. Most manufacturers obtain raw materials by themselves.
  • N-Butyl acetate are mainly applied in paints & coatings industry, chemical & pharmaceutical industry, perfumes & flavor industry, of which paints & coatings industry occupy the largest share.
  • The world n-butyl acetate consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The growth rate will increase at a growth rate of about 4.50%. Global consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth and the main consumption region will be in China, USA, Europe and Japan.
  • In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.
  • The worldwide market for N-Butyl Acetate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 1760 million US$ in 2024, from 1690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    N-Butyl Acetate Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    N-Butyl Acetate Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Superior Grade
  • First Grade
  • Qualified Grade

    N-Butyl Acetate Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Paints & Coatings Industry
  • Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Perfumes & Flavor Industry
  • Others

    N-Butyl Acetate Market, By Region:

    Geographically, N-Butyl Acetate market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

