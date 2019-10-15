N-Butyl Acetate Market | Recent Study Including Vendor Profiles, Latest Improvements, Emerging Opportunities and Forecast 2024

Global N-Butyl Acetate Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. N-Butyl Acetate Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in N-Butyl Acetate industry. N-Butyl Acetate Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13837082

N-Butyl acetate is a limpid colorless liquid with a fruity odor. It is prepared by heating and distillation of n-butyl alcohol and acetic acid, in presence of sulphuric acid which acts as a catalyst. It is generally used as a solvent, during the production of lacquers, natural gums and synthetic resins.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: N-Butyl Acetate market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

OXEA

BASF

Ineos Oxide

DOW

PETRONAS and many more Scope of N-Butyl Acetate Report:

N-Butanol and acetic acid are the main raw materials. Most manufacturers obtain raw materials by themselves.

N-Butyl acetate are mainly applied in paints & coatings industry, chemical & pharmaceutical industry, perfumes & flavor industry, of which paints & coatings industry occupy the largest share.

The world n-butyl acetate consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The growth rate will increase at a growth rate of about 4.50%. Global consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth and the main consumption region will be in China, USA, Europe and Japan.

In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.

The worldwide market for N-Butyl Acetate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 1760 million US$ in 2024, from 1690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13837082 Market Segmentation, By Product & Application: N-Butyl Acetate Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. N-Butyl Acetate Market Segment by Type, covers:

Superior Grade

First Grade

Qualified Grade N-Butyl Acetate Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Paints & Coatings Industry

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry

Perfumes & Flavor Industry