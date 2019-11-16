N-Butyl Acetate Market Research Analysis and Growth Forecast by Manufacturers Geographical Regions from 2019 2024

The Global N-Butyl Acetate market evaluation is provided for the worldwide markets such as development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and crucial regions development standing.

Short Details of N-Butyl Acetate Market Report – N-Butyl acetate is a limpid colorless liquid with a fruity odor. It is prepared by heating and distillation of n-butyl alcohol and acetic acid, in presence of sulphuric acid which acts as a catalyst. It is generally used as a solvent, during the production of lacquers, natural gums and synthetic resins.

Global N-Butyl Acetate market competition by top manufacturers

OXEA

BASF

Ineos Oxide

DOW

PETRONAS

Eastman

KH Neochem

Celanese Corporation

Carbohim

Korea Alcohol Industrial

Baichuan

Handsome

Yankuang

Jinyinmeng

Sanmu

Chang Chun Petrochemical

Longtian

Shiny Chemical

Jidong Solvent



The Scope of the Report:

N-Butanol and acetic acid are the main raw materials. Most manufacturers obtain raw materials by themselves.

N-Butyl acetate are mainly applied in paints & coatings industry, chemical & pharmaceutical industry, perfumes & flavor industry, of which paints & coatings industry occupy the largest share.

The world n-butyl acetate consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The growth rate will increase at a growth rate of about 4.50%. Global consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth and the main consumption region will be in China, USA, Europe and Japan.

In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.

The worldwide market for N-Butyl Acetate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 1760 million US$ in 2024, from 1690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the N-Butyl Acetate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Superior Grade

First Grade

Qualified Grade By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Paints & Coatings Industry

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry

Perfumes & Flavor Industry