N-Butyl Acetate Market Research Analysis and Growth Forecast by Manufacturers Geographical Regions from 2019 2024

The Global "N-Butyl Acetate Market" Study offers detailed data which enriches the understanding, extent and application of the report. N-Butyl Acetate Market 2019 Global Business report covers the most recent market data, industry growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to Forecast until 2024.
Short Details of N-Butyl Acetate Market Report – N-Butyl acetate is a limpid colorless liquid with a fruity odor. It is prepared by heating and distillation of n-butyl alcohol and acetic acid, in presence of sulphuric acid which acts as a catalyst. It is generally used as a solvent, during the production of lacquers, natural gums and synthetic resins.
Global N-Butyl Acetate market competition by top manufacturers
- OXEA
- BASF
- Ineos Oxide
- DOW
- PETRONAS
- Eastman
- KH Neochem
- Celanese Corporation
- Carbohim
- Korea Alcohol Industrial
- Baichuan
- Handsome
- Yankuang
- Jinyinmeng
- Sanmu
- Chang Chun Petrochemical
- Longtian
- Shiny Chemical
- Jidong Solvent
The Scope of the Report:
N-Butanol and acetic acid are the main raw materials. Most manufacturers obtain raw materials by themselves.
N-Butyl acetate are mainly applied in paints & coatings industry, chemical & pharmaceutical industry, perfumes & flavor industry, of which paints & coatings industry occupy the largest share.
The world n-butyl acetate consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The growth rate will increase at a growth rate of about 4.50%. Global consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth and the main consumption region will be in China, USA, Europe and Japan.
In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.
The worldwide market for N-Butyl Acetate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 1760 million US$ in 2024, from 1690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the N-Butyl Acetate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
