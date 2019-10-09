N-Hexane Market Report Offers Major Drivers and Opportunities by Region and Forecast to 2024

N-Hexane Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in N-Hexane industry.

N-hexane is a highly volatile aliphatac hydrocarbon. It is a commercial and industrial product that contains a mixture of hydrocarbons with six carbon atoms. It is a colorless liquid at room temperature with a slight gasoline smell. It is flammable and may be an explosion hazard. It also is highly reactive with certain materials, including liquid chlorine, concentrated oxygen, and sodium hypochlorite.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: N-Hexane market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include:

Phillipes 66

Exxon Mobil

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Bharat Petroleum

SK Chem and many more

N-Hexane is a colorless volatile liquid that is insoluble in water and highly flammable. It mainly acts as solvent in many fields, such as edible oils, glues (rubber cement, adhesives), varnishes, and inks and so on. Among various applications, Industrial Solvents hold the largest consumption share, with 49.49% in 2017.

N-Hexane increased from 660.1 K MT in 2013 to 711.2 K MT in 2017. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of N-Hexane. Nearly 40% go into the Asia-Pacific region each year. China is the leading players in the market. The second consumer is North America, which contributed 27.11% share in the global N-Hexane consumption market in 2017.

The worldwide market for N-Hexane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 930 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

60% N-Hexane

80% N-Hexane

Other Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Industrial Solvents

Edible-Oil Extractant

Adhesives & Sealants