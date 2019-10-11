N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Dominating Key Players:

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

LyondellBasell

Ashland

Dupont

Eastman

Qingyun Changxin Chemical

MYI Chemical

Yuneng Chemical

Rida Bio-Technology

Guangming Chemicals

Ruian Chemical

About N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP): N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is an important polar solvent with strong selectivity and stability. It is a colorless oily liquid and has slight amine odor, which can be soluble in water, alcohols, ethers, esters, ketones, halogenated hydrocarbons, aromatics and castor oil.NMP has the advantages of low toxicity, high boiling point, high solubility, etc.NMP has wide applications in electronics, pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, petrochemical processing and others.

Electronic Grade NMP

Pharmaceutical Grade NMP

Industrial Grade NMP N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Applications:

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing