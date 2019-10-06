N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market 2019 by 2024 Worldwide Growth Opportunities Recent Trends Forecast by Types and Application to 2024

The global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market is valued at XXX million USD in 2019 and is likely to reach XXX million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR between 2019 and 2024. N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market 2019- Report supply Industry analysis with growth opportunities within this market with current and improved data as dimensions, trends, market share and forecast to 2024.

Short Details of N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Report – N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) market. N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) is a clear, low-color, water miscible, liquid amine possessing a penetrating, ammoniacal odor.

Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) market competition by top manufacturers

Huntsman

BASF

Anhui Wotu Chemical

Jiangsu Dingsheng Chemical

Liyang Yutian Chemical

Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical

Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical

The N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) market by product type and applications/end industries. The poduction of N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) will increase to 16972 MT in 2017 from 14430 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 3.30%. Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) capacity utilization rate remained at around 69% in 2016.

The worldwide market for N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Purity: 99-99.5%

Purity?99.5%

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Table of Contents

1 N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4)

1.2 Classification of N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) by Types

1.2.1 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

