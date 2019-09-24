N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market 2019 Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2019-2024

The International “N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market” 2019 Report offers a profound analysis of the N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) trade. It demonstrates a quick overview of trade knowledge and terminology of the market. The report highlights well known performers from the global And N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.
N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) is white crystal or powder substance, and is one of the most effective urease inhibitors available today. NBPT can effectively slow down the process decomposition of urea into ammonia, extend the diffusion time of urea. It is a good way to save urea, increase crop yield, reduce environmental pollution.
N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:
- Zhejiang Sunfit
- Jinma Chemical
- Jiangxi Jixiang
- Jiujiang Woxin
- Hubei Hubei Hengshuo
- AVF Chemical
N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Type Segment Analysis:
Application Segment Analysis:
N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
Major Key Contents Covered in N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market:
- Introduction of N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) with development and status.
- Manufacturing Technology of N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) with analysis and trends.
- Analysis of Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.
- Analysis of Global and Chinese N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit
- Analysis N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.
- N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.
- 2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?
- N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.
The Scope of the Report:
Due to the environmental protection issue and production cost, now there are nearly no manufacturers located outside China. NBPT is mainly produced by Zhejiang Sunfit, Jinma Chemical, Jiangxi Jixiang, Jiujiang Woxin and Hubei Hengshuo, and these top 5 companies occupy about 85% production market share in 2016.
In the world, the production of NBPT is almost all concentrated in China, this country occupy about 90% of the global production in 2016, and Chinese market share has been increasing in recent years.
The worldwide market for N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 61 million US$ in 2024, from 52 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Table and Figures Covered in This Report:
- N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2018)
- Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Forecast (2018-2024)
- Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources and Disclaimer.
Finally, the N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.
