N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT)

GlobalN-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) globally.

About N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT):

N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) is white crystal or powder substance, and is one of the most effective urease inhibitors available today. NBPT can effectively slow down the process decomposition of urea into ammonia, extend the diffusion time of urea. It is a good way to save urea, increase crop yield, reduce environmental pollution.

N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Manufactures:

  • Zhejiang Sunfit
  • Jinma Chemical
  • Jiangxi Jixiang
  • Jiujiang Woxin
  • Hubei Hubei Hengshuo
  • AVF Chemical

    N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Types:

  • Purity: ï¼97%
  • Purity: ï¼98%

    N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Applications:

  • Fertilizer
  • Feed Additives

    The Report provides in depth research of the N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Report:

  • Due to the environmental protection issue and production cost, now there are nearly no manufacturers located outside China. NBPT is mainly produced by Zhejiang Sunfit, Jinma Chemical, Jiangxi Jixiang, Jiujiang Woxin and Hubei Hengshuo, and these top 5 companies occupy about 85% production market share in 2016.
  • In the world, the production of NBPT is almost all concentrated in China, this country occupy about 90% of the global production in 2016, and Chinese market share has been increasing in recent years.
  • The worldwide market for N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 61 million US$ in 2024, from 52 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 123

    1 N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

