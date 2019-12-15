N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT):

N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) is white crystal or powder substance, and is one of the most effective urease inhibitors available today. NBPT can effectively slow down the process decomposition of urea into ammonia, extend the diffusion time of urea. It is a good way to save urea, increase crop yield, reduce environmental pollution.

N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Manufactures:

Zhejiang Sunfit

Jinma Chemical

Jiangxi Jixiang

Jiujiang Woxin

Hubei Hubei Hengshuo

N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Types:

Purity: ï¼97%

Purity: ï¼98% N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) Market Applications:

Fertilizer

Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13836977

Due to the environmental protection issue and production cost, now there are nearly no manufacturers located outside China. NBPT is mainly produced by Zhejiang Sunfit, Jinma Chemical, Jiangxi Jixiang, Jiujiang Woxin and Hubei Hengshuo, and these top 5 companies occupy about 85% production market share in 2016.

In the world, the production of NBPT is almost all concentrated in China, this country occupy about 90% of the global production in 2016, and Chinese market share has been increasing in recent years.

The worldwide market for N-(n-butyl) Thiophosphoric Triamide (NBPT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 61 million US$ in 2024, from 52 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.