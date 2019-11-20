 Press "Enter" to skip to content

N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market 2024: End Users, Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2)

Global N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) industry.

Geographically, N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market Repot:

  • ZT League
  • Dow
  • Merck
  • Honeywell

    About N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2):

    Nonane is found in common oregano. Nonane is present in numerous plant oils including olive oils. Nonane is a linear alkane hydrocarbon with the chemical formula C9H20. Nonane has 35 structural isomers. Nonane belongs to the family of Acyclic Alkanes. These are acyclic hydrocarbons consisting only of n carbon atoms and m hydrogen atoms where m=2*n + 2.N-Nonane is a clear colorless liquid with a sharp odor. Flash point 86Â°F. Insoluble in water and less dense than water. Contact may irritate eyes and possibly injury the cornea. May irritate skin. Vapor inhalation may cause irritation. Prolonged inhalation may lead to breathing difficulty. Ingestion causes abdominal discomfort, nausea and diarrhea.

    N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Industry report begins with a basic N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market Types:

  • 97-99% N-Nonane
  • 99% N-Nonane
  • Others

    N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market Applications:

  • Chemical Solvents
  • Organic Synthesis
  • Rubber Industry
  • Others

    Scope of Report:

  • In 2016, the global N-Nonane market is led by China. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of N-Nonane are concentrated in China and EU.
  • Although sales of N-Nonane brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.
  • The worldwide market for N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 35 million US$ in 2024, from 27 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

