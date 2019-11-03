N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market 2024: Industrial Chain Analysis and Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

Global “N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2)

Nonane is found in common oregano. Nonane is present in numerous plant oils including olive oils. Nonane is a linear alkane hydrocarbon with the chemical formula C9H20. Nonane has 35 structural isomers. Nonane belongs to the family of Acyclic Alkanes. These are acyclic hydrocarbons consisting only of n carbon atoms and m hydrogen atoms where m=2*n + 2.N-Nonane is a clear colorless liquid with a sharp odor. Flash point 86°F. Insoluble in water and less dense than water. Contact may irritate eyes and possibly injury the cornea. May irritate skin. Vapor inhalation may cause irritation. Prolonged inhalation may lead to breathing difficulty. Ingestion causes abdominal discomfort, nausea and diarrhea.

N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market Key Players:

ZT League

Dow

Merck

Honeywell Global N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market Types:

97-99% N-Nonane

99% N-Nonane

Others N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market Applications:

Chemical Solvents

Organic Synthesis

Rubber Industry

In 2016, the global N-Nonane market is led by China. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of N-Nonane are concentrated in China and EU.

Although sales of N-Nonane brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The worldwide market for N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 35 million US$ in 2024, from 27 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.