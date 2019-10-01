N-Pentane Market 2019 Share, Size 2019 Consumption Analysis, Growth Forecast by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

This report studies the “N-Pentane Market” status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the N-Pentane market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of N-Pentane Market Report – Pentane is colourless with a very low odour and high volatility thanks to its low, narrow boiling range – it is among the lowest boiling hydrocarbon liquids and so evaporates at a very high rate. It is used principally as a blowing agent in foam production, as a propellant in aerosols and as reaction media for polymerisation processes. In actual production, pentane blend is the most common type. Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend contain Isopentane and Normalpentane as the main ingredients. The single principal content is not less than 10%, not more than 90%. Pentane blend is a very fast evaporating hydrocarbon solvent and low in impurities such as sulphur, olefins, benzene and total aromatics. Examples of end uses for this solvent are blowing agent, electronic cleaning and polymerisation. In the report, we main cover pentane blend.

Global N-Pentane market competition by top manufacturers

Shell

Phillips 66

CNPC

ExxonMobil Chemical

TOP Solvent

Junyuan Petroleum Group

South Hampton Resources

Aeropres Corporation

Diversified CPC

Rizhao Changlian

M/S. DATTA

Pentane is a low-cost blowing agent. Over the past few decades, the technology and development of mixed pentane have not developed by leaps and bounds. In the Asia-Pacific region, EPS is growing faster. The EPS industry in the US and Europe is already quite stable.

As China’s EPS market continues to grow, China has become the world’s largest producer and consumer country. Europe is the second largest consumer area. The downstream customers of Japan, Southeast Asia and Korea are less. As a result, the markets in these areas are small. In the future, India and Southeast Asia market is expected to show some growth. In the world, the main consumers are BASF, SABIC, INOES and Huntsman.

In recent years, global crude oil prices have been declining. As a downstream product, the price of pentane is declining. In the future, the price of crude oil is relatively stable, and the price of pentane does not change much.

The worldwide market for N-Pentane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the N-Pentane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Pentane 85/15

Pentane 80/20

Pentane 70/30

Pentane 60/40

Pentane 50/50

Pentane 20/80

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

EPS Blowing Agent

Electronic Cleaning

Chemical Solvent

Aerosol Propellant

Others

Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Guestroom Doors and Locks Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Energy Management Systems Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Kitchen and Bathroom Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

