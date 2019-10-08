 Press "Enter" to skip to content

N-Propyl Acetate Market: Overview and Scope, Comparison by Application, Market by Region Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

N-Propyl

Global N-Propyl Acetate Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. N-Propyl Acetate Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in N-Propyl Acetate industry. N-Propyl Acetate Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13997166

Propyl acetate, also known as propyl ethanoate, is a chemical compound used as a solvent and an example of an ester. This clear, colorless liquid is known by its characteristic odor of pears.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: N-Propyl Acetate market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Oxea
  • Dow
  • BASF
  • Eastman
  • Solvay and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • In the world wide, N-Propyl Acetate manufactures mainly distribute in China and North America. China has the largest production in the world and exports worldwide, like Nuoao Chem and Jiangsu Baichuan, both have large production capacity. As to western countries?the companies production low, and mostly used for local consumption.
  • The worldwide market for N-Propyl Acetate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 580 million US$ in 2024, from 370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the N-Propyl Acetate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13997166

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    N-Propyl Acetate Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • N-Propyl Acetate ? 99.5%
  • N-Propyl Acetate ? 99.0%

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Paints & Coatings
  • Printing Ink
  • Cosmetics and Personal Care
  • Food & Beverages
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Other

    N-Propyl Acetate Market, By Region:

    Geographically, N-Propyl Acetate market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License)- https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13997166

    Detailed TOC of Global N-Propyl Acetate Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 N-Propyl Acetate Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 N-Propyl Acetate Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 N-Propyl Acetate Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global N-Propyl Acetate Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global N-Propyl Acetate Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global N-Propyl Acetate Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 N-Propyl Acetate Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 N-Propyl Acetate Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email ID: [email protected]

    Our Other Report:

    Pneumatic Tools Market 2019 Distribution Status by Players, Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

    Luxury Pens Market 2019 Structured with Competition Insights on Vendors, Revenue Estimates, and Regional Progress till 2023

    Silver Inks, Pastes and Coatings Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025 Available at Industry Research Co.

    Artisan Bakery Market 2019 Current Status, Recent Developments, Significant Growth Rate, Cost Structure, and Forecast to 2025

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.