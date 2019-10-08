N-Propyl Acetate Market: Overview and Scope, Comparison by Application, Market by Region Forecast to 2024

Global N-Propyl Acetate Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. N-Propyl Acetate Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in N-Propyl Acetate industry. N-Propyl Acetate Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13997166

Propyl acetate, also known as propyl ethanoate, is a chemical compound used as a solvent and an example of an ester. This clear, colorless liquid is known by its characteristic odor of pears.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: N-Propyl Acetate market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

Oxea

Dow

BASF

Eastman

Solvay and many more Scope of the Report:

In the world wide, N-Propyl Acetate manufactures mainly distribute in China and North America. China has the largest production in the world and exports worldwide, like Nuoao Chem and Jiangsu Baichuan, both have large production capacity. As to western countries?the companies production low, and mostly used for local consumption.

The worldwide market for N-Propyl Acetate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 580 million US$ in 2024, from 370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the N-Propyl Acetate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13997166 Market Segmentation, By Product & Application: N-Propyl Acetate Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. Market Segment by Type, covers:

N-Propyl Acetate ? 99.5%

N-Propyl Acetate ? 99.0% Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Paints & Coatings

Printing Ink

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals