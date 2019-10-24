N-Propyl Acetate Market Research Report Business Segmentation by Revenue and Market Structure Forecast 2024

Global “N-Propyl Acetate Market” 2014-2024 Report provides an analytical calculation of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period.

Various N-Propyl Acetate industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13997166

About N-Propyl Acetate

Propyl acetate, also known as propyl ethanoate, is a chemical compound used as a solvent and an example of an ester. This clear, colorless liquid is known by its characteristic odor of pears.

The following Manufactures are included in the N-Propyl Acetate Market report:

xea

Dow

BASF

Eastman

Solvay

Showa Denko K.K.

Sankyo Chem

Daicel

Sasol

Chang Chun Group

Shiny Chem

Nuoao Chem

Jiangsu Baichuan

Nanjing Wujiang

Ningbo Yongshun

Jiangsu Ruijia

Yixing Kaixin

Various policies and news are also included in the N-Propyl Acetate Market report. Various costs involved in the production of N-Propyl Acetate are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the N-Propyl Acetate industry. N-Propyl Acetate Market Types:

N-Propyl Acetate ? 99.5%

N-Propyl Acetate ? 99.0% N-Propyl Acetate Market Applications:

Paints & Coatings

Printing Ink

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals