N-Vinylformamide Market 2020: Analysis by Sales Global Market Size, Segment and Evolution Rate by Type and Application Forecast to 2024

N-Vinylformamide (VFA) also known as N- phenylformamide, or N-ethenylformamide, represent by the linear formula C 3 H 5 NO. N-Vinylformamide is a precursor to amide and amine functional polymers and to other monomers, oligomers, and functional polymers..

N-Vinylformamide Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Dia-Nitrix

Eastman Chemical and many more. N-Vinylformamide Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the N-Vinylformamide Market can be Split into:

98.5-99.0%

By Applications, the N-Vinylformamide Market can be Split into:

Water Treatment

Adhesives

Paint & Coatings

Petroleum Recovery