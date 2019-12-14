 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nail Care Products Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Nail Care Products

Global “Nail Care Products Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Nail Care Products industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Nail Care Products market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Nail Care Products by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Nail Care Products Market Analysis:

  • Nail care is one of the most essential parts of female fashion. Approximately 92% of females use nails care products in the world. It is believed that women aged 55 and above are the major consumers of nail care services across the globe.
  • With the growing concerns for healthy nails, the customers are encouraged to use non-toxic and natural solutions to prevent their nails from harsh chemicals used in nail polishes. Consequently, companies including Karma Organic Spa, Essie, and ZOYA are offering nail polishes free from toxic chemicals including toluene, formaldehyde, and dibutyl phthalate (DBP). The usage of these chemicals could lead to serious health concerns including skin infections, nail brittleness, and cancer. The rising awareness among health-conscious consumers about the non-toxic and chemical-free offering has increased the demand for several organic nail care products.
  • Use of sweet almond oil in development of various cosmetic products is also gaining traction. Sweet almond oil helps in keeping skin and nails hydrated and can also provide protection against harmful UV radiation. Massaging nails and surrounding area with sweet almond oil also helps in thicken and strengthen nails, hence, massage oils with sweet almond oil as the main ingredient is also being developed by manufacturers.
  • In 2019, the market size of Nail Care Products is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

    • Some Major Players of Nail Care Products Market Are:

  • LOreal
  • Coty
  • Revlon
  • Chanel
  • LVMH
  • Estee Lauder
  • Shiseido
  • Ciate
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Unilever
  • Oriflame Cosmetics
  • Natura
  • Mary Kay
  • Kao
  • Amway
  • MSQ
  • OULAC
  • Candymoyo

    • Nail Care Products Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Nail Polish
  • Nail Accessories
  • Artificial Nails and Accessories
  • Other

    • Nail Care Products Market Segmentation by Applications:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Specialist Retailers
  • Online Retailers
  • Other

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    The Report Covers the Following Questions:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Nail Care Products create from those of established entities?

    Target Audience of the Global Nail Care Products Market in Market Study:

    • Key Consulting Companies & Advisors 
    • Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises 
    • Venture capitalists 
    • Value-Added Resellers (VARs) 
    • Third-party knowledge providers 
    • Investment bankers 
    • Investors

