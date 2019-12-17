Nail Care Products Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global “Nail Care Products Market” report 2020 focuses on the Nail Care Products industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Nail Care Products market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Nail Care Products market resulting from previous records. Nail Care Products market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Nail Care Products Market:

Nail care is one of the most essential parts of female fashion. Approximately 92% of females use nails care products in the world. It is believed that women aged 55 and above are the major consumers of nail care services across the globe.

With the growing concerns for healthy nails, the customers are encouraged to use non-toxic and natural solutions to prevent their nails from harsh chemicals used in nail polishes. Consequently, companies including Karma Organic Spa, Essie, and ZOYA are offering nail polishes free from toxic chemicals including toluene, formaldehyde, and dibutyl phthalate (DBP). The usage of these chemicals could lead to serious health concerns including skin infections, nail brittleness, and cancer. The rising awareness among health-conscious consumers about the non-toxic and chemical-free offering has increased the demand for several organic nail care products.

Use of sweet almond oil in development of various cosmetic products is also gaining traction. Sweet almond oil helps in keeping skin and nails hydrated and can also provide protection against harmful UV radiation. Massaging nails and surrounding area with sweet almond oil also helps in thicken and strengthen nails, hence, massage oils with sweet almond oil as the main ingredient is also being developed by manufacturers.

The global Nail Care Products market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nail Care Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nail Care Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Nail Care Products Market Covers Following Key Players:

LOreal

Coty

Revlon

Chanel

LVMH

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Ciate

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Nail Care Products in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Nail Care Products Market by Types:

Nail Polish

Nail Accessories

Artificial Nails and Accessories

Other

Nail Care Products Market by Applications:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Other

