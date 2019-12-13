NAND Flash Memory Market 2019 Analysis by Key Players, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Sales Forecast and Supply Demand to 2024

NAND flash architecture was introduced by Toshiba in 1989. These memories are accessed much like block devices, such as hard disks. Each block consists of a number of pages. The pages are typically 512 or 2,048 or 4,096 bytes in size. Associated with each page are a few bytes (typically 1/32 of the data size) that can be used for storage of an error correcting code (ECC) checksum.

Samsung

Toshiba(& SanDisk)

Micron

SKhynix

SLC NAND

MLC NAND

TLC NAND

Smartphone

PC

SSD

Digital TV

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, there will be many uncertainties for NAND Flash industry in the next few years. The competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. The NAND flash technology in China is relatively backward with fewer leading manufacturers.

NAND Flash demand has a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products due to more requirements from customers and technology barrier while excess capacity of low-end products. There is increasing demand for advanced products. In fact, many manufacturers are active to update their products every year.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global economy recovery trend and industry profits, investors are still optimistic about this area; there will be more investments to enter the field.

