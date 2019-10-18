 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Report: Leading Vendors, Market Share, Opportunities And Forecast 2024

Nanoimprint

Nanoimprint Lithography System Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Nanoimprint Lithography System market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Nanoimprint Lithography System market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Nanoimprint lithography is based on surface structuring with a template consisting of topographic patterns. After imprinting, the patterns have to be transferred in order to obtain different functionalities. As lithography method, nanoimprint is fully compatible to the standard micro-fabrication techniques, including different transfer processes such as etching, lift-off, selective re-growth or diffusion. In most cases, a thin layer of resist is deposited on the substrate and then imprinted, resulting in a thickness contrast. This may need a further treatment by reactive ion etching (RIE) to remove the residual resist layer and to transfer the features into the used substrate material. Therefore, the process control of both imprinting and etching are important in order to obtain a suitable resist profile without any residual layer. For some particular applications, the resist layer can be replaced by functional materials or omitted for an imprint directly into the substrate.

Nanoimprint Lithography System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Nanoimprint Lithography System market are: –

  • Obducat
  • EV Group
  • Canon (Molecular Imprints)
  • Nanonex
  • SUSS MicroTec and many more

    Scope of Nanoimprint Lithography System Report:

  • The world leading vendors in the market are Obducat which accounted the revenue market share of 35.56%, followed by EV Group and Canon.
  • Globally, 145 units nanoimprint lithography system have been put into the market in the year 2017, while Europe attributes close to 59.31% of the world production, North America close to 28.97%, China 6.21%, and Japan 5.52%. Optical equipment accounts for 47.59% of all nanoimprint lithography system consumption, compared to 40.69% for consumer electronics.
  • The worldwide market for Nanoimprint Lithography System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.3% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 61 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Hot Embossing (HE)
  • UV-based Nanoimprint Lithography (UV-NIL)
  • Micro Contact Printing (µ-CP)

    Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Optical Equipment
  • Others

    Key Performing Regions in the Nanoimprint Lithography System Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    What Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Research Offers:

    • Nanoimprint Lithography System Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports.
    • Nanoimprint Lithography System market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2014-2019).
    • Nanoimprint Lithography System market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments.
    • Global Nanoimprint Lithography System industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities are analyzed.
    • Provides strategies for the new entrants in Nanoimprint Lithography System Industry.
    • Nanoimprint Lithography System Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, cost and industry chain analysis.
    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial, and recent development data

    And many more…

    Detailed TOC of Global Nanoimprint Lithography System Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Nanoimprint Lithography System Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Nanoimprint Lithography System Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Nanoimprint Lithography System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Nanoimprint Lithography System Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Nanoimprint Lithography System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Nanoimprint Lithography System Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Nanoimprint Lithography System Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Nanoimprint Lithography System Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Nanoimprint Lithography System Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Nanoimprint Lithography System Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

