Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Report: Leading Vendors, Market Share, Opportunities And Forecast 2024

Nanoimprint Lithography System market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Nanoimprint Lithography System market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Nanoimprint lithography is based on surface structuring with a template consisting of topographic patterns. After imprinting, the patterns have to be transferred in order to obtain different functionalities. As lithography method, nanoimprint is fully compatible to the standard micro-fabrication techniques, including different transfer processes such as etching, lift-off, selective re-growth or diffusion. In most cases, a thin layer of resist is deposited on the substrate and then imprinted, resulting in a thickness contrast. This may need a further treatment by reactive ion etching (RIE) to remove the residual resist layer and to transfer the features into the used substrate material. Therefore, the process control of both imprinting and etching are important in order to obtain a suitable resist profile without any residual layer. For some particular applications, the resist layer can be replaced by functional materials or omitted for an imprint directly into the substrate.

Top Manufacturer Included in Nanoimprint Lithography System market are:

Obducat

EV Group

Canon (Molecular Imprints)

Nanonex

SUSS MicroTec

The world leading vendors in the market are Obducat which accounted the revenue market share of 35.56%, followed by EV Group and Canon.

Globally, 145 units nanoimprint lithography system have been put into the market in the year 2017, while Europe attributes close to 59.31% of the world production, North America close to 28.97%, China 6.21%, and Japan 5.52%. Optical equipment accounts for 47.59% of all nanoimprint lithography system consumption, compared to 40.69% for consumer electronics.

The worldwide market for Nanoimprint Lithography System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.3% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 61 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Segment by Type, covers:

Hot Embossing (HE)

UV-based Nanoimprint Lithography (UV-NIL)

Micro Contact Printing (µ-CP)

Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Optical Equipment