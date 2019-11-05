Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Research 2025: Regional Industry Segment by Production, Consumption, Revenue, Growth Rate, Size and Share

Global “Nanoimprint Lithography System Market” report covers the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, price, revenue and market demand and supply scenarios. Nanoimprint Lithography System Market report provides analysis with market forecast, manufacturers, types, applications, imports/exports, opportunities, risks, development factors, revenue, suppliers, consumption.

About Nanoimprint Lithography System Market:

Nanoimprint lithography is based on surface structuring with a template consisting of topographic patterns. After imprinting, the patterns have to be transferred in order to obtain different functionalities. As lithography method, nanoimprint is fully compatible to the standard micro-fabrication techniques, including different transfer processes such as etching, lift-off, selective re-growth or diffusion. In most cases, a thin layer of resist is deposited on the substrate and then imprinted, resulting in a thickness contrast. This may need a further treatment by reactive ion etching (RIE) to remove the residual resist layer and to transfer the features into the used substrate material. Therefore, the process control of both imprinting and etching are important in order to obtain a suitable resist profile without any residual layer. For some particular applications, the resist layer can be replaced by functional materials or omitted for an imprint directly into the substrate.The world leading vendors in the market are Obducat which accounted the revenue market share of 35.56%, followed by EV Group and Canon.Globally, 145 units nanoimprint lithography system have been put into the market in the year 2017, while Europe attributes close to 59.31% of the world production, North America close to 28.97%, China 6.21%, and Japan 5.52%. Optical equipment accounts for 47.59% of all nanoimprint lithography system consumption, compared to 40.69% for consumer electronics.The Nanoimprint Lithography System market was valued at 61 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 140 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nanoimprint Lithography System.

The following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

Obducat

EV Group

Canon (Molecular Imprints)

Nanonex

SUSS MicroTec

GuangDuo Nano

Nanoimprint Lithography System Market by Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Optical Equipment

Others Nanoimprint Lithography System Market by Types:

Hot Embossing (HE)

UV-based Nanoimprint Lithography (UV-NIL)