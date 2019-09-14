Nanomedicines Industry Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2019-2025

Nanotechnology refers to the engineering of functional systems at the molecular scale. It includes construction of items from the bottom up, using modern techniques and tools to make complete, high-performance products. Nanomedicines refer to medications that are based on the application of nanotechnology in the medical field. They include monitoring, construction, repair, and control of human biological systems at the molecular level, using nanodevices and nanostructures.

Factors such as aging populations, increasing prevalence of disorders that could be treated better with nanomedicines, and growing awareness about the availability of alternative treatment using nanomedicines are driving the global nanomedicines market.

North America dominates the global market for nanomedicines due to its large population of senior citizens, leading to an increased demand for improved and efficient medications, and technological advancements in the region. Europe, followed by Asia, is expected to experience high growth rate in the next few years in global nanomedicines market. China and India are expected to be the fastest-growing nanomedicines markets in Asia. Some of the key drivers for the nanomedicines market in emerging countries are the large pool of patients, rising government funding, and increasing research and development in the field of medicine.

Abbott

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Pfizer

CombiMatrix

Celgene

Mallinckrodt

Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical

Nanosphere

UCB SA

Nanomedicines Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

Nanomedicines Market Segment by Types:

Nanoparticles

Nanoshells

Nanotubes

Nanodevices

Others

Nanomedicines Market Segment by Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institute