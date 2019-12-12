Nanoparticle Analysis Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

Global Nanoparticle Analysis Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Nanoparticle Analysis Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Nanoparticle Analysis utilizes the properties of light scattering to detect the partical size distribution, zeta potential, molecular weight, etc. of samples, and can be used to analyze samples of nanoparticle, colloform, emulsion, submicron suspension, etc. The light scattered by the particles is captured using a CCD or EMCCD camera over multiple frames. Computer software is then used to track the motion of each particle from frame to frame.

Nanoparticle Analysis is used widely in the chemistry, medicine, machinery, and materials science industry; it is maily used in measuring of particle size, particle concentration, protein aggregation and Zeta potential. In 2014, the global production was about 3799 units.

Now, the leading manufacturers of Nanoparticle Analysis located in the US, EU and Japan, such as Malvern Instruments (UK), occupied 19.35% market share in 2014, followed by Danaher (US), Brookhaven (US) and Sympatec (DE), who respectively occupied 14.21%, 11.11%, and 8.42% market share in 2014, thus the four leading companies hold above 53% market share in the world market. There is a big gap between domestic and abroad companies; the major companies include Winner, Bettersize, and JNGX in China.

According to analysis teamâs research, the US is the largest consumption country, accounting for 37% market, followed by the EU regions. Because of technology limited, China is the largest import country.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Malvern Instruments

Danaher

Brookhaven

Sympatec

Wyatt

TSI

Microtrac

Horiba

Shimadzu

Bruker

Winner

Bettersize

JNGX Nanoparticle Analysis Market by Types

Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS)

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

Laser Diffraction Method (LDM)

Others (Two Light Scattering Methods

(Photon Cross Correlation Spectroscopy) PCCS

etc.) Nanoparticle Analysis Market by Applications

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Printing and Coating