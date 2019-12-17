 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nanopharmaceuticals Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Nanopharmaceuticals

GlobalNanopharmaceuticals Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Nanopharmaceuticals market size.

About Nanopharmaceuticals:

Nanopharmaceuticals are colloidal particles of 10 to 1,000 nanometers (1 micron) in size. They are widely used in drug delivery. Nanopharmaceuticals are diverse both in their shape and composition and often offer an advantage as compared to their âbulkâ counterparts primarily because of size.There are two types of nanopharmaceuticals: (1) those where the therapeutic molecules are themselves the drug (i.e.,the therapeutic compound itself also functions as its own carrier); and (2) those where the therapeutic molecules are directly coupled (functionalized, entrapped, or coated) to a nanoparticle carrier.

Top Key Players of Nanopharmaceuticals Market:

  • Merck
  • Pfizer
  • Novartis
  • Abbott
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Roche
  • Sanofi
  • Eli Lilly
  • Astrazeneca
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Celgene
  • Novavax
  • Stryker
  • Gilead Sciences
  • OSI Pharmaceuticals
  • Kadmon Pharmaceuticals
  • Samyang Biopharm
  • Mitsubishi Pharma
  • Kaken Pharmaceutical
  • Selecta Biosciences
  • Par Pharmaceutical
  • Cerulean Pharma
  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
  • Lummy

    Major Types covered in the Nanopharmaceuticals Market report are:

  • Liposomes
  • Polymeric Micelles
  • Solid Lipid Nanoparticles
  • Microemulsion and Nnanoemulsion
  • Nanosuspension

    Major Applications covered in the Nanopharmaceuticals Market report are:

  • Cancer and Tumor
  • Autoimmune Disorders
  • Inflammation
  • Others

    Scope of Nanopharmaceuticals Market:

  • USA is a huge market, and the total sum of the industry is more than 8756.7 million USD in 2015. At the same time, this industry continuously increases, with the development of global economy.
  • USA is the largest market of nanopharmaceuticals, which occupies 60.69 percent of global nanopharmaceuticals market share in 2014. It is followed by Europe, which has around 33.37 percent of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include Japan and China.
  • The relatively-mature technology is NanoCrystalsTM, DissCubesÂ® and NanopureÂ®. The carrier includes nanospheres, nanocapsules, solid lipid nanoparticles, microemulsion, nanoliposome, magnetic nanoparticles, polymeric micelles, dendrimers, and inorganic nanometer carrier.
  • The worldwide market for Nanopharmaceuticals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Nanopharmaceuticals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No. of Nanopharmaceuticals Market Report pages: 139  

    Joann Wilson
    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.