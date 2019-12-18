Naphthenic Base Oil Market Size 2020– Global Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method and Forecast 2024

Global “Naphthenic Base Oil Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Naphthenic Base Oil market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Naphthenic base oil is hydro-treated group V base oil obtained through distillation of sweet crude. They possess low pour point, low wax content, and excellent swell properties. Naphthenic base oils also provide better low-temperature performance than paraffinic oils, which makes them ideal for formulating hydraulic fluids and automatic transmission fluids. Naphthenic oils respond well to antioxidants and additives due to high solvency power..

Naphthenic Base Oil Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Royal Dutch Shell

Nynas

Ergon

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Chevron Corporation

Avista Oil

Repsol and many more. Naphthenic Base Oil Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Naphthenic Base Oil Market can be Split into:

Viscosity Index

35-60 SUS

80-130 SUS

200-300 SUS

400-800 SUS

above 1200 SUS. By Applications, the Naphthenic Base Oil Market can be Split into:

Industrial Lubes & Grease

Electrical Oil

Process Oil

Rubber Oil

Metal