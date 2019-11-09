Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market 2019: Determined by Global Business Summary, Data Source, Size, Methodology and Resolutions Forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market” by analysing various key segments of this Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market competitors.

Regions covered in the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market:

Natural and Organic Personal Care Products are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics. Natural and organic personal care products is primarily split into: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Cosmetics, and Others. And Skin Care is the most widely used type which takes up about 48% of the global market in 2017. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist retailers, online retailers. Among these Supermarkets and Hypermarkets distribution channel is the major marketing method for canned tuna, almost 57% of natural and organic personal care products are sold through supermarkets and hypermarkets in 2017.The global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market is valued at 15500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 25200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market:

Estee Lauder

Loreal

Weleda

Burtâs Bees

Groupe Rocher

Avon

Shiseido

Amore Pacific

Procter & Gamble

Natura Cosmeticos

Johnson & Johnson

LOccitane

Hain Celestial

Uniliver

Fancl

Mustela

DHC

Pechoin

JALA Group

Shanghai Jawha

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market by Types:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Cosmetics