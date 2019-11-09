 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market 2019: Determined by Global Business Summary, Data Source, Size, Methodology and Resolutions Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 9, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market” by analysing various key segments of this Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market competitors.

Regions covered in the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market: 

Natural and Organic Personal Care Products are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics. Natural and organic personal care products is primarily split into: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Cosmetics, and Others. And Skin Care is the most widely used type which takes up about 48% of the global market in 2017. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist retailers, online retailers. Among these Supermarkets and Hypermarkets distribution channel is the major marketing method for canned tuna, almost 57% of natural and organic personal care products are sold through supermarkets and hypermarkets in 2017.The global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market is valued at 15500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 25200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market:

  • Estee Lauder
  • Loreal
  • Weleda
  • Burtâs Bees
  • Groupe Rocher
  • Avon
  • Shiseido
  • Amore Pacific
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Natura Cosmeticos
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • LOccitane
  • Hain Celestial
  • Uniliver
  • Fancl
  • Mustela
  • DHC
  • Pechoin
  • JALA Group
  • Shanghai Jawha

    Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market by Applications:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Specialist Retailers
  • Online Retailers

    Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market by Types:

  • Skin Care
  • Hair Care
  • Oral Care
  • Cosmetics
  • Other

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Product
    4.3 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by Product
    6.3 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by Product
    7.3 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Forecast
    12.5 Europe Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

