Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

Global “Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) market size.

About Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment):

Natural colorant is a color additive that imparts color when it is added to food or drink. Natural colorant was extract from natural vegetables, fruits or flowers, tis health and safety for person. Natural food coloring is used both in commercial food production and in domestic cooking. Due to its safety and general availability, food coloring is also used in a variety of non-food applications including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, home craft projects and medical devices.

Top Key Players of Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market:

Yunnan Rainbow Biotech

Chenguang Biotech Group

Synthite Industries

DDW

Naturex

Chr. Hansen

San-Ei-Gen

AVT Natural

Kemin

DÃ¶hler

BASF

Sensient

Plant Lipids

Akay Group

Dongzhixing Biotech

Qingdao Scitech

Zhongda Hengyuan

Greenfood Biotech

Long Ping High-Tech

Major Types covered in the Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market report are:

Capsanthin

Lutein

Other Major Applications covered in the Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market report are:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Feed

Other Scope of Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market:

The key applications of natural colorants include food &beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and so on. Among those applications, food &beverage accounts for the largest consumption share. In 2017, 76.56 % natural colorants went into the industry.

Global consumption of natural colorants was 67137 MT in the years of 2017. China, Europe and India are the key regions, which held 70.35% consumption share in the year.

The worldwide market for Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 1620 million US$ in 2024, from 1180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.