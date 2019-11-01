Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market 2019 Outlook, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2024

Global “Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment)

Natural colorant is a color additive that imparts color when it is added to food or drink. Natural colorant was extract from natural vegetables, fruits or flowers, tis health and safety for person. Natural food coloring is used both in commercial food production and in domestic cooking. Due to its safety and general availability, food coloring is also used in a variety of non-food applications including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, home craft projects and medical devices.

Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market Key Players:

Yunnan Rainbow Biotech

Chenguang Biotech Group

Synthite Industries

DDW

Naturex

Chr. Hansen

San-Ei-Gen

AVT Natural

Kemin

Döhler

BASF

Sensient

Plant Lipids

Akay Group

Dongzhixing Biotech

Qingdao Scitech

Zhongda Hengyuan

Greenfood Biotech

Long Ping High-Tech

Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market Types:

Capsanthin

Lutein

Other Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market Applications:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Feed

The key applications of natural colorants include food &beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and so on. Among those applications, food &beverage accounts for the largest consumption share. In 2017, 76.56 % natural colorants went into the industry.

Global consumption of natural colorants was 67137 MT in the years of 2017. China, Europe and India are the key regions, which held 70.35% consumption share in the year.

The worldwide market for Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 1620 million US$ in 2024, from 1180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.